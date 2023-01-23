Allegedly failing to wear a seatbelt landed one man in jail on multiple charges on Saturday including possession of a fake driver’s license.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, an officer on patrol reported witnessing Ivan Salvador Albino driving without a seatbelt. The officer reported that he began to follow the vehicle. When he activated his lights, he said the suspect then failed to stop at a stop sign on Victoria and then continued driving until coming to a stop in a driveway on West Jagoe Street.
Officers report smelling the strong odor of alcohol on approaching the vehicle. Albino was asked to attempt a field sobriety test, but did not speak English. Another officer was called in to translate.
With a translator on the scene, field sobriety test was conducted and officers report that the suspect failed.
Albino was asked to produce a valid driver’s license, and police say he then directed officers to locate the document from his residence. Officers say the document was an “International Driver’s Permit Translation Booklet” that stated on different pages that it was issued in both Honduras and Mexico. The suspect later admitted that the document was forged for $100 in Florida.
Albino was arrested and charged with failure to wear seat belts, disregarding a stop sign, no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence and criminal possession of a forged instrument (false ID).
According to the Hopkins County Jail, an ICE detainer was placed on Albino.
