I recall the first time I was in a group of about 200 people, and I was one of three Caucasians. I recall the first time I was with another group of people, and I was the only person whose first language was English. Most of us have had experiences like this. They are, at first, a little strange. Even in the friendly environments I was in, there was some discomfort. My brain was simply not accustomed to it. It only took a short while for those settings to feel normal to me. They, for me, had become normalized.
Media plays a huge role in our society of normalizing things that we may be uncomfortable with seeing or experiencing. This has been going on all my life. Reaching back as far as Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and Star Trek. They all had controversial episodes — some of which never aired. Sidney Poitier crashed through all sorts of barriers in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and “the slap” in In the Heat of the Night is unforgettable. It has aged well and still worth watching today. The 1970’s also gave us All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and Three’s Company. I’ll stop there because I am no expert on TV and Movie history, but we can all think times more recently when we thought that “Hollywood” had pushed things a little too far.
I suppose that such normalizing will continue as long as humans communicate with each other. I am not going to decide what should or shouldn’t be normalized in this space. I have opinions, but so does everyone else. Rather, I think it is important for all of us to consider a few things as we sort through the society that we are handing to generations that follow us.
There are several words that hover around the normalization I am writing about: stigma, disenfranchisement, prejudice, injustice, racism (or a few dozen other -isms), and whatever word is prefixed to -phobia. It is a lot to sort out. We will not all agree on what should or shouldn’t be normalized — here is a random list: interracial marriage, prostitution, addiction, abortion, same-sex marriage, transgenderism, child labor, mass shootings, war, violence against women (as in pornography) — or men. In one way or another all these things and a host of others, have been normalized in our society, some intentionally and some because we can’t seem to stop talking about them. We do not see the child labor, but we are beneficiaries of it. The first one sounds a little silly, but it is still in living memory of our society.
Think about what is “normal.” These things are societally determined, and they change radically over time. Understand that “normal” does not mean “moral”, nor does it mean “natural”. There are some things that I hope will not become normalized, but they will. I then must decide to tolerate them or not.
I believe that much of what is being normalized today has to do with people wanting to be seen and accepted — without stigma or judgement. This creates problems for us as well. Some things should be stigmatized because they are not good for the person or society. What we are not always good at is responding to stigma with a desire to love and help. Some activities must be judged, we have a justice system for that.
I believe we all need to understand our own definitions and boundaries so that we will not be pushed or pulled too far off our moral footings. Even if mine and yours are not the same, it is not good for society to have too many of us knocked off our foundations at the same time.
Perhaps there is something we could normalize that would help all of us sort through the constant turmoil of recent years. Let’s normalize courage. I am not talking about the praise one might get from media for wearing a dress, putting on tight leggings and dancing, going to the wrong bathroom, or kissing someone for attention. I am thinking of the type of courage that does not fear offending those sailing with the wind.
It is this. Have the courage to put others first. Have the courage to not use other people for your own gain or gratification. Have the courage to help someone else even if it carries a cost to you. Have the courage to love and tolerate those who have a different set of moral or political ideals. There is nothing in Christianity that allows for the ill treatment of anyone, unless in the defense of a defenseless person. When we find that courage and put away the fear that causes us to mistreat those who are different, we will begin finding peace with each other again
