After taking back-to-back wins on Thursday and Friday, the Madisonville Miners saw an early lead evaporate in the bottom of the ninth inning as Henderson scored four runs in their last at bat to flip the script and snatch the win 6-5.
On Friday night the Madisonville Miners played in Muhlenberg Co. to face the Stallions. The Miners where coming off a big win the previous night, also against the Stallions, that time at home in Elmar Kelly Stadium.
They still had the momentum and sealed the series with a 4-1 win. Ryne Wallace got the bats going for Madisonville in the second inning with a solo homerun to right. Later in the inning, with two on base, Jackson Lindsey singled up the middle to score two more to make it 3-0.
The Miners kept the Stallions scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when a wild pitch got away and Muhlenberg was able to score one.
The Miners scored one more in the ninth and held the Stallions to end the game winning 4-1.
J.P. Fox got the Win for the Miners and Will Kiesel got the save.
Saturday The Miners traveled to Henderson taking on The Flash. The Miners fresh off two wins came out and scored three in the first box. Both teams battled hard for the next few innings, holding the score steady at 3-0, until Madisonville was able to add one more run in the top of the sixth due to a wild pitch.
It looked like the Miners had this game in the bag until Henderson started a rally off of an error in the eighth, scoring two runs to cut Madisonville’s lead to 4-2 before the Miners could retake control.
Madisonville would be able to add one more in the top of the 9th to make it 5-2. In the bottom of the final inning of regulation, Pitcher Joe Peca replaced Jake O’Connell for the Miners. He immediately hit the first batter and walked the next two. With bases loaded Henderson would score a pair on a single up the middle an then two more when The Flash sent another single to left field, tying the game at 5-5.
With the game tied up Henderson next batter Nick Rucker popped out to centerfield and the runner on third tagged and scored the game winning run, making it 6-5 in favor of The Flash.
Pitcher Joe Peca took the loss for the Miners allowing two hits and four runs over one-third of an inning.
Ohio Valley League standings
North
TEAM;W-L;
1. Henderson Flash;4-0
2. Dubois County Bombers;2-2
3. Madisonville Miners;2-2
4. Muhlenberg County Stallions;2-2
5. Louisville Jockeys;1-4
6. Owensboro RiverDawgs;0-4
South
TEAM;W-L;
1. Fulton Railroaders;3-1
2. Hoptown Hoppers;3-1
3. Franklin Duelers;2-1
4. Full County Rhythm;2-2
5. Paducah Chiefs;0-3
