City crews have begun the process of breaking down lights and decorations from the annual Deck the Park display at the Madisonville City Park. According to Brad Long with the city of Madisonville, the event brought an estimated 39,509 vehicles and more than 118,000 visitors to town during the Christmas season.

 Matt Hughes

