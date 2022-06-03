Hopkins County’s very own Albert Jackson will be hosting his Basketball camp this year after missing last year’s due to COVID restrictions .
Albert Jackson played Basketball in High School for Oak Hill Academy and Hopkins County Central. After high school he went on to play ball for the Georgia Bulldogs which led him to a professional career in Europe and Latin America.
This year he will be joined by Kenny White Jr., a Madisonville-North Hopkins graduate who recently transferred from Tennessee Tech to Murray State. Together they will be working on coaching fundamentals, competing and having a fun time while learning.
The camp is set to be at the Hopkins County YMCA June 14 and 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The camp is for students from third through ninth grades.
Jackson says campers can expect “tons” of instruction and competition for all skill levels. All Campers will receive a shirt and lunch during the camp. He also promises a special treat for campers on the last day.
For more info contact the YMCA at 270-821-9922 or Jackson at 270-339-4413.
The cost per child is $40 for the first child and $20 for each additional child.
