The Madisonville-North Hopkins boys tennis team celebrated their runner-up finish in the regional tennis tournament last week in Hopkinsville. Pictured are, from left, Adam Tagg, Lukas Ramey, Aidan Brummer, Braeden Bell, Nathaniel Crick and Eli Dunn. Tagg, Ramey, Brummer, Bell and Crick will all advance to the state tennis tournament.