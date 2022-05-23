According to the Kentucky Lottery, an unnamed Madisonville man recently claimed a $227,334.80 jackpot after playing an instant play game online.
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, sat down at his computer on April 29 to play the Celtic Coins Instant Play game.
“I saw the lucky horseshoe come up,” he told lottery officials. “I had three to choose from and chose the middle one. I didn’t realize I’d won until I noticed the jackpot reset.”
He said it wasn’t until he received an email from the Kentucky Lottery that he was confident about the win.
“I’ve kind of been playing to win the jackpot and it really happened. This was a nice surprise,” he said.
He told lottery officials his financial planner was the first person he called.
The retiree drove to the lottery headquarters on May 10 to claim his prize. After taxes the $227,334.80 jackpot was worth $161,407.71.
“I’m retired so this (winning the lottery) came at a good time,” he said.
