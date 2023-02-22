Tuesday night the Dawson Springs Panthers boys basketball season came to a end with a 105-56 loss to the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons in the open round of the 7th District Tournament.
In the opening quarter Madisonville controlled the tip but failed to score on their opening drive. A few trips later Dawson’s Jaydon Plunkette nailed a three to put the Panthers on the board at 3-0 lead. The Maroons quickly battled back, going on to outscore the Panthers 25-14.
In the second quarter Madisonville went on a scoring frenzy, outpacing the Panthers 28-14 to take a 53-28 lead into the locker room.
The Maroons never let off the gas in the third quarter, pounding the Panthers mercilessly 30-15 to take a 83-43 lead into the final quarter
In the final quarter of play the Madisonville Maroons proved to be too much for the Panthers and Madisonville went on to win the game by beating Dawson Springs 105-56. With the loss the Panthers finished the season with a 11-20 record.
Jaydon Plunkette led the Panthers with 22 points hitting four triples in the game. Rex Blue had 14 points, Montgomery Johnston had seven, Jaxen Thomas finished with six, Bryden Mann had three, Robert Bullock and Casey Fain finished with two points in the game. The Panthers will lose two seniors off this years team Robert Bullock and Bryden Mann.
Brayden Butler led the Maroons with 15 points, and went 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Marcus Eaves had 14, Montae Ratcliff had 13, Landen Smith had 10, DeAaron Watkins finished with nine, Danye Frazier and Maverick Peyton both finished with eight each, Javion Martin and Tre Carney both had six in the game, Aaron Richardson finished with five, Quintin Rodgers and Destin Cheirs both had four points in the game, and Nyeem Peyton finished with three.
With the Win Madisonville advances to the District championship game against Hopkins County Central Friday Night with game time set to start at 6:00
