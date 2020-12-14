The City of Madison’s fall leaf pickup and disposal program will conclude its work for 2020 on Friday, Dec. 18.
Any resident still needing leaf removal should contact Madison City Hall by Wednesday to have their location placed on the city’s final list for pickups.
To be placed on the schedule for service or for more information, call 812-265-8304.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.