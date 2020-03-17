For Your Information:
Here’s what towns across Hopkins County are doing in response to the coronavirus:
• Earlington - As of Monday, City Hall is closed except for appointments. Mayor Phil Hunt says utility payments can be made by using a dropbox outside City Hall.
• Hanson - City Clerk Casey Pearson says her office is allowing people to enter City Hall. A decision about the next City Commission meeting will be made closer to the date of Tuesday, March 31.
• Nebo - Mayor Karen Lantrip says tonight’s scheduled community meeting about Union Cemetery has been canceled.
• Nortonville - City Hall, the library, museum, cafeteria and gym are closed for public use. Payments can be made at the dropbox.
• White Plains - The inside of City Hall is closed until further notice. Payments can be made using the drive-thru lane.
