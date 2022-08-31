Two Hopkins Countians killed in action during the war on terror will be honored as part of the fourth annual Kentucky Run for the Fallen to be held Sept. 17 and 18.
AMN Christopher M. Chapell of Dawson Springs, and SGT William P. Rudd of Madisonville, are two of over 300 military personnel from Kentucky killed in the line of duty who will be recognized during the two-day run.
Both will be recognized with Hero Markers placed along the 110-mile route between Owensboro and Hopkinsville.
Chapell’s marker will be located on KY 554, just off KY 431 south of Owensboro. Rudd’s will be placed on Main Street in Nortonville in front of the municipal center.
Chapel’s marker is near the beginning of the route, while Rudd’s is closer to the end. The group of runners, made up of more than 20 active service members from various branches, will pause at the two sites to honor the listed military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice since the 2000 attack on the USS Cole. Family members of those on the marker will be present to recognize their loved ones. The run is expected to reach Chapell’s marker at approximately 9:56 a.m. Saturday, and Rudd’s at about 9:18 a.m. Sunday.
The run will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Shelton Memorial in Owensboro. It will follow Ky 231, then make its way to KY 81 and Ky 431 before stopping for the day in Greenville. A ceremony will be held at approximately 6 p.m. in that city’s Morgan Park located at 140 Chatham Lane. The public is invited to attend the ceremony to honor fallen Kentucky soldiers as well as first responders.
The event will end at Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The precise route for both days can be found at kentucky.runforthefallen.org. Those interested in donating or volunteering can also find more information at the website.
The annual 110-mile run was established in 2019 by Honor and Remember, Inc. The organization was founded by Gold Star father George Lutz after the death of his son, Tony, in Iraq. His goal was to educate Americans on the ultimate cost of freedom. The mission’s growth led Lutz to design the Honor and Remember flag now endorsed by veteran and service organizations across the country.
For more information on the organization, visit honorandremeber.org.
The first Run for the Fallen was organized by John Bellona, whose college roommate and friend, 1st Lt. Michael Cleary, died in Iraq. The event began on Flag Day of 2008 and followed a route between Fort Irvin, CA, to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The distance consisted of one mile for each US military member killed in action in Operation: Iraqi Freedom.
