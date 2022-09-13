This past weekend the Maroons soccer team played in the Elliott Wells Classic hosted by Daviess County, going 2-0 in the event.
The Maroons faced Elizabethtown in there first match of the Classic, winning the 5-4. Elizabethtown was a state semifinalist last season.
Potential All-American JJ Brown led the Maroons, scoring three goals in the match. Maverick Peyton and Eli Redpath both added a goal apiece for the Maroons. Ivan Juarez, who is also playing football this year for North as a kicker, had three assist in the game and Maroon Dru Lile had one assist for the game also.
With the win Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced to the Championship game against Louisville Butler and would bring home the trophy, winning the game 3-1 to take the tournament championship. Maverick Peyton led the Maroons against the Butler Bears, scoring three goals in the contest with JJ Brown and Ryerson Brower adding a goal apiece. Brown had two assist in the game, while Peyton, Ryerson Brower and Eli Redpath each had one assist apiece.
Madisonville-North Hopkins will host Webster County, Meade County and Bullitt East in the Donley Classic this weekend. Games are scheduled to start Saturday at 10 a.m.
