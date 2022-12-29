Thursday the Madisonville Maroons, coming off a one point win in Wednesday’s match up with the Longhorns of Lambert High School from Suwanee, Georgia dropped a pair at the Panama City Marlin Classic
Things didn’t go so well for the Maroons couldn’t find their offense in the first game, eventually fallimg to the Longhorns 38-80. Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 12 points in the game, DeAaron Watkins had seven, Aaron Richardson had six, Danye Frazier had four, Brayden Butler added three, and Nyeem Payton had three points in the game.
With the lose it dropped Madisonville to the consolation bracket of the tournament.
The Maroons got a quick break before their next game at 4 pm against the Nova University School Sharks of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Madisonville came into the game with a 10-2 record and the Sharks sat at 8-1.
In the opening quarter both teams battled back and forth and eights minutes later the score was tied at 15 all. To open up the second quarter the Maroons Marcus Eaves granbed his first points in the game, scoring seven by the end of the first half. That wasn’t enough and Madisonville went into halftime down by seven 34-27.
By the end of the third quarter Madisonville had gone cold and went into the final quarter down by 10. Maroons Marcus Eaves and DeAaron Watkins provided the only points in the fourth quarter for Madisonville and down the stretch the Maroons where clawing back but the Sharks held off the comeback and went on to win the game 58-54.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 19 points, DeAaron Watkins had 14 and went a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Tre Carney finished with seven points, Destin Cheirs had five , Lajuan McAdoo finished with two points, and Quintin Rodgers had one point in the game.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.