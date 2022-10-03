Friday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons traveled down to Hopkinsville and came home with a 21-14 victory.
The Tigers got on the board early, taking a 7-0 lead. Madisonville battled back in the second quarter, finally getting on the scoreboard when Markezz Hightower rammed a short six yard run into the endzone. The Maroons failed on the extra point attempt to trail the Tigers 7-6.
A few plays later Hopkinsville was forced to punt and Tremaine Loven ran it back 71 yard for a punt return touchdown. Madisonville would then go for two and score the two-point conversion when Anias Mitchell connected with Javion Martin. The Maroons went into halftime with a 14-7 lead with momentum swinging in their favor. Madisonville had a big pick from Bryce Vaughn with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. The Maroons picked up six more points to go up 21-7 after a nine yard run by Lajuan McAdoo after a blocked punt lead to a turnover.
Hopkinsville found a way to stay in the game after a 70 yard kickoff return led to a 11 yard run into the endzone to cut Madisonville’s lead to 21-14 with 4:49. The Maroons held off the Tigers late in the game for the 21-14 win.
Maroon Quarterback Anias Mitchell went seven for 17 with one interceptions for the night and had 53 passings yards and rushed for 47 yards for the Maroons. Lajuan McAdoo had one touchdown and finished the night with 70 yards on the ground. Markezz Hightower had 36 rushing yards for one touchdown and had eight receiving yards for the night. Lane Bowles finished the night with 10 yards on the ground for Madisonville.
Javion Martin had three receptions for a total of 29 receiving yards , Quintin Rodgers finished with 22 receiving yards.
Tremaine Lovan had a punt return for the Maroons and was one for one on PAT.
With the win Madisonville-North Hopkins moves to 5-2 on the season and will travel to Logan County this Friday night.
