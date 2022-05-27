Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
Deedee Ryna Hunter was charged on Thursday with assault.
Steven Lee Schmittler was charged on Thursday with wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment of a police officer, public intoxication, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Friday:
Victoria Callaway was charged on Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to produce insurance card, driving on a DUI suspended license and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle.
Charles Buchanan was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.