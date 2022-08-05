Hopkins County Central Girls Soccer team faced Calloway County Thursday night in a preseason scrimmage in Murray.
The Lady Storm lost 3-0 despite their best efforts.
Season officially starts Monday for the Hopkins County Storm as the girls will travel to Henderson County while the boys will be at home to face Todd Central.
