What may sound like a drunken game a couple of good ole boys started playing one night in their backyard before heading to the hospital has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world among adults. And soon, residents of Hopkins County will get a chance to try their hand at it when Mad Axe Bar officially opens for business.
“Our plan is to be open by December,” said owner J.P. Wilson. “We have our plans and permits, now we’re just waiting for the construction.”
Wilson, who also owns Workout Anytime in downtown Madisonville, said the new facility will be going in on the floor above the gym.
“I own the building where Workout Anytime is located, and upstairs I have almost 4,000 square feet of unused space,” he said. “I had been trying to think of a way to use it, then one day I went to Evansville to throw axes and I realized that would work.”
Although commonly seen in lumberjack shows and competitions for many years, competitive axe throwing really didn’t exist as a mainstream sport until the last decade or so. It wasn’t until 2016, when the International Axe Throwing Federation (IATF) was founded, that the sport took off. Axe throwing has now spread to 19 different countries with over 10,000 competitors playing in league play worldwide. The closest axe bar to Madisonville is in Evansville, IN.
IATC leagues are held at axe throwing bars across the country, with competitors being able to move up through the ranks to compete at local, regional, national and even world level events. The International Axe Throwing Championship will be held in June 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
Wilson said that he does plan to host league competitions at Mad Axe, but that he doesn’t plan to start with that.
“We want to let the people get in and try it out,” he said. “We want them to see how much fun it is. If they enjoy it and want to do leagues, then we can think about starting leagues.”
But axe throwing isn’t just about the competition.
“Axe throwing is a lot of fun,” said Wilson. “Its different. In a lot of ways its like this generation’s bowling. Bowling was our mom and dad’s sports, with leagues and competition. Now its axe throwing.”
Once completed, Mad Axe will have 12 throwing lanes than can accommodate both axe throwing and knife throwing, another sport that is often hosted at axe bars. The bar will also have cornhole available, either for those guest not interested in throwing or for those waiting to throw.
“Cornhole will be free,” he said. “For throwing, our prices will be cheaper than everyone else. Most places charge $20 to $25 per hour. We’re going to charge $15. Knife throwing will be $5.”
Anyone age 13 and over will be allowed to throw, but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
“The insurance company sets the age,” Wilson said, adding that anyone under 21 will also not be allowed into the bar area.
Mad Axe will provide axes for everyone to use, although at most axe bars, the regulars soon buy their own equipment.
“We plan to have high end throwing axes,” he said. “Some places I’ve been have had the good ones. Others didn’t. If the axe isn’t good enough to stick in the target, its no fun. We want people to have fun.”
At Monday’s meeting of the Madisonville City Council, members voted to approve a sign request for Mad Axe as signage in the downtown area is governed by city ordinance.
Contact Matt Hughes at mhughes@the-messenger.com
