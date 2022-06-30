The Go Junior Golf Series was in Russellville this past weekend playing at the Rolling Hills Golf Course. Local youth golfers once again represented Hopkins County well on the Par 72 course. Following are the results from that match:
18-hole Division Boys 16-18 Championship
Ben Dickerson 72, Addison Whalen 82, Luke Shouse 88
9-hole Division Boys 13-15
Treyson Raymer 45
9-hole Division 11-12
Will Burden 44
3-hole Division Boys 8-under
Scott Ralston 12
