The tornado that struck Hopkins County and particularly the town of Dawson Springs on the night of December 10, 2021 is one of the most devastating events that has ever happened to our community.
There have been many tragic stories of death, destruction of homes and separation of families. For one local Hall of Fame athlete, it was a time of tragedy but also a time to be thankful that he survived the tornado.
Gary Morgan, a resident of Hopkins County for all of his lifetime, was with his wife, Barbara, on the evening the tornado hit and within a short period of time the home that he had lived in since the early 1960s was destroyed.
Morgan noted recently, “I had lived there since the 1960s and in 20 to 30 seconds everything was gone. However, I still have my health and my wife, Barbara, who survived with me.”
Morgan stated that if he had been younger he would have rebuilt in Dawson Springs, but he elected to move to Bowling Green.
In Bowling Green he was with his daughter, Melissa Morgan Cansler (now a City Engineer in Bowling Green). Since that time they have moved into an assisted living facility in Bowling Green.
Gary Morgan’s athletic story goes back to his days at Charleston High School. By the time he graduated in 1957 he had an exemplary basketball career under Coach Jewell Logan.
Morgan noted recently, “I had offers to play collegiately but decided to be a walk on at Murray State because of Coach Rex Alexander.”
In those days freshmen were not eligible to play at the college level so to make the freshman team was quite an event.
Morgan was one of 27 players who tried out for the Murray State freshman basketball team and made the final cut to be one of the eight players on the team.
The team was actually coached by another Murray State legend, Coach Johnny Reagan. Most people know Reagan as a Hall of Fame baseball coach and has a baseball field at Murray State named for him. However, Reagan was also quite the basketball player and actually coached freshman basketball at that time.
During the freshman season the team played other area schools including Bethel College which is in Hopkinsville that had recruited Morgan. They also played Western Kentucky University at the Red Barn and the University of Kentucky at Memorial Coliseum.
After a great freshman season Morgan was ready to move on to the varsity at Murray State. However there was a coaching change and Cal Luther came in as the Coach at Murray State.
Morgan made the reluctant decision to give up his college dreams and actually left school at the end of his sophomore year and returned to teach at Charleston High School under an emergency teacher certification.
Morgan was able to attend college while teaching from 1959 to 1964 to obtain a degree from Murray State University in 1964.
Morgan thereafter moved to West Hopkins High School after the schools of Dalton, Charleston and Nebo were consolidated into West Hopkins.
After several years as Assistant Coach under Head Coach Lyle Dunbar, Morgan was eventually promoted to Head Coach.
Morgan’s early teams had some success but others struggled. However there was a big event that helped Morgan in the latter part of his coaching career.
Morgan recently noted, “When Earlington consolidated in with us in 1975, we got several good Earlington players to mix with the good group we had at West Hopkins and it was magical.”
Morgan added, “West Hopkins went on to win the Three Rivers Conference regular season twice and the other two years we won a Conference tournament championship.”
The Three Rivers Conference was the pinnacle for small schools much like the Class A Tournament is today.
A 20 win season is the mark by which many high school basketball teams are measured. In its existence West Hopkins had four 20 win seasons and three of those were under Coach Morgan from 1975-78.
Coach Morgan’s 1978 team may be the most memorable team. The team finished 25-7 and defeated Madisonville North, South Hopkins and Hopkinsville on its way to a Seventh District championship and a Regional semifinal appearance.
Morgan was not just a basketball coach at West Hopkins as he was involved in other activities. He coached baseball for three years, coached track for one year and was the Athletic Director. For the last 14 years while he was at West Hopkins he was the Principal of the school.
After retiring as Principal he spent the last six years in education filling in as was needed by the school system on a part time basis when an administrator was needed. He concluded his 40 years of service to the Hopkins County Schools.
Gary Morgan is no longer living in Hopkins County but his heart remains here and it is good to hear from someone who has been such an integral part of our community for years.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
