Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Caldwell County- 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at Hopkins County Central- 6 p.m.

Trinity (Whitesville) at Madisonville North Hopkins- 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Union County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

Swimming

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Murray- 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Union County- 6 p.m.

Marshall County Hoopfest: Hopkins County Central vs. Graves County at Marshall County- 6:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. University Heights- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.

