CENTRAL CITY — Rondle Miller Drake, 92, of Central City, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. He was a machinist. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-47.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Stauber Drake; four children, Ronnie, Vicki, Karen, and Janice.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
