As No. 18 Kentucky prepares for its Friday nonconference game against visiting High Point, the Wildcats know the New Year’s Eve festivities will be about more than just a game.
The contest will tip off at 11 a.m. CT at Rupp Arena in Lexington following a pregame ceremony honoring former UK coach Tubby Smith.
Smith, now the head coach at his alma mater, High Point, helped guide the Wildcats to the 1998 NCAA championship and will join former UK coaches Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall and Rick Pitino in the rafters of Rupp Arena.
“We wanted this moment for him,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Part of it is you want guys like him and coach Hall to know how appreciated they are by our fan base. Tubby deserves to be in the rafters.”
The ceremony will take place about 20 minutes before the game’s scheduled start, giving fans a chance to show their appreciation to Smith and his family.
“The biggest thing is I want he and his wife and the kids to understand that this place — these fans, this school, this state — absolutely appreciates what he did while he coached here,” Calipari said.
By the same token, however, UK (10-2) isn’t taking anything for granted.
The Cats enter following an 83-56 rout of Missouri in their Southeastern Conference opener Wednesday. Keion Brooks Jr. finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Kentucky, while Oscar Tshiebwe recorded 13 points and 20 boards.
A win over the Panthers (6-7) would give the Cats a fourth consecutive victory, but Calipari expects his team to be challenged along the way.
“I think they were up by one at halftime against Michigan State (on Wednesday) and ended up losing by 13,” Calipari said. “So don’t think, ‘Oh, this is just another pushover game.’ No, it isn’t.
“You all know how good a coach (Smith) is. You know what kind of defensive coach he is.”
High Point fell 81-68 to the No. 10 Spartans on the road Wednesday, despite five players scoring double figures. On the year, the Panthers are led by John-Michael Wright (20.2 ppg), Zack Austin (14 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Jaden House (11.8 ppg).
UK, meanwhile, will continue to lean on contributions from Tshiebwe (15.8 ppg, 15.8 rpg), TyTy Washington Jr. (13.9 ppg), Brooks (11.5 ppg), Sahvir Wheeler (11 ppg, 7.8 apg) and Kellan Grady (10.9 ppg).
When the Cats pick up the tempo and play together, Brooks said, it helps everyone — especially himself — get going.
“With me, it’s just a matter of just continuing to play hard, not worrying about what could happen, what might happen, just play hard and bring energy,” he said after beating Missouri. “The ball finds energy, so that’s really what happened.”
Calipari agreed.
“Here’s what I love: How we started the game,” he said. “The energy we started with, who we are, how we run. And if you play the way we’re playing — where you’re picking them up and you’re running at some point — if a team’s not used to playing that way, there’s going to be a gap.
“You’re going to get a layup, a layup, a 3. They turn it over, bam, layup. And now, all of a sudden, it’s 12, 14 (points) instead of four. And that’s why we want to keep playing fast.”
