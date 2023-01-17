Madisonville-North Hopkins held their annual football Banquet last Tuesday at Christian Assembly.
Head Coach Chris Price as well as his Assistant Coaches praised the team for all their hard work they put in to make this a season for the books. The Top Awards the Maroons received where as followed. 110% award went to Skylar Minton. Scout Team Award went to Kirk LaGrange, Iron Man Award went to Donovan Hill, Most Improved Award went to Cody Bowman, Newcomer award went to Treonte Carney, Special Teams Award went to Tremaine Lovan
Comeback Award went to Wyatt Coleman and Lajuan McAdoo, Tackles Leader Award went Lane Bowles, Most Pancakes Award went to Trenton Campbell. Sack Leader Award went to Skylar Minton. Defensive MVP Award went to Lane Bowles. Offensive Line Award went LaJuan McAdoo.
The Maroons Also honored their Captains Wyatt Coleman, Anias Mitchell, LaJuan McAdoo, Lane Bowles, and Destin Cheirs.
