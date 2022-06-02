Madisonville Police Department
Madisonville police chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Thursday:
Melissa Barber was charged on Wednesday with possession of meth, possession of an unspecified controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Grisham was charged on Wednesday with a probation violation for a felony offense trafficking in meth and being a persistent felony offender.
Alexander P. Deunk was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Jonathan L. Sampson was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Ryan E. Hust was charged on Wednesday with a probation violation for a felony offense.
Trevin L. Bush was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Abram F. Smoker was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Robbie Barber was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear and contempt of court/libel/slander.
Jennifer Lynn Estes was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
Travis McGee Boucher was charged on Wednesday with a probation violation for a felony offense and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Robbie J. Smith was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Thursday:
Ronald W. Hawkins was charged on Monday with trafficking in a synthetic drug.
Dustin A. Townsend was charged on Tuesday with criminal trespassing, violating an IPO and flagrant non-support.
