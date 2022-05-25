Henderson County Schools Athletic Director Mark Andrews announced Wednesday afternoon that the second round of the Region 2 Softball Tournament, scheduled to be played last night in Henderson, was being canceled due to inclement weather.
Those games have been rescheduled for Saturday, May 28. Madisonville and Henderson will play at 4 p.m., followed by Christian County and Caldwell County at 6 p.m.
In their opening game on Tuesday night, the Lady Maroons 15-run ruled the Lady Tigers in three innings, thanks largely to a 16-run first inning that saw Madisonville bat around, not once but twice.
Junior Zoe Davis was perfect from the plate for Madisonville in that game, going three-for-three with three RBIs...all in the first inning of play.
Saturday’s second round match-up will be only the second time the No. 5 Lady Colonels and No. 15 Lady Maroons have met this season. They had two other dates canceled during the season due to rain.
Henderson traveled to Madisonville on Tuesday, May 3, where they handed the Lady Maroons a 9-5 loss. Madisonville will be looking for some payback on Saturday as they face the Lady Colonels on their home turf.
