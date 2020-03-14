Virtually all courtrooms in Kentucky will be shut down from Monday until April 10 to protect employees and the public from the coronavirus.
Chief Justice John D. Minton signed an order Thursday canceling all in-person appearances in criminal and civil cases, other than for domestic violence hearings, emergency matters and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases.
All civil trials, hearings and motions will be postponed for a later date, and reasonable attempts will be made to reschedule all criminal trials, the order says.
Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine called the policy a “measured response” and said it had been adopted after consultation with judges and other members of the criminal justice system.
Criminal defense attorney Josh Schneider also said the measures are reasonable because the Hall of Justice is “one of the most heavily trafficked” buildings in the state.
But he said the postponements will have a huge impact on defense attorneys in private practice, who already are reeling under new traffic stop and marijuana possession policies that have dramatically reduced the volume of cases in District Court.
“We make our living by going to court,” he said. “This will be dipping into my rainy day fund.”
Under the order, small claims, eviction, juvenile, probate, traffic and guardianship cases will be continued.
In hearings that must be held, courtroom attendance will be limited to attorneys, parties and necessary witnesses.
The 18-point order also says that jurors who are ill, caring for someone who is ill, or in a high-risk category shall have their jury service postponed to a later date. Orientation for new jurors is suspended.
The order also requires that judges issue summonses instead of bench warrants for failure of defendants to appear. And it mandates that signs be posted at courthouses advising visitors not to enter if they have:
Individuals attempting to enter in violation of these protocols shall be denied entrance by a bailiff or court security officer. Bailiffs also will discourage congregating outside courtroom doors and encourage social distancing inside the courtroom.
The order, issued unanimously by the Supreme Court, is in effect until April 10 or further order of the court.
Chief circuit and district judges may issue additional local restrictions as needed.
Courts and trials in other parts of the nation have taken similar measures, citing fears about the virus.
The U.S. Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will be closed to public visitors, although the building remains open for official business. All public lectures and visitor programs are temporarily suspended.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington has suspended all civil and criminal matters that require in-court appearances.
In New York, the U.S. District Courts in Manhattan and Brooklyn have barred people who have traveled to high-risk countries from entering the courthouses.
Judges in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Wednesday banned jury trials for a month, unless a person’s constitutional right to a speedy trial is at stake.
