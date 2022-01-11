BOYS

Top 50 Scoring Leaders

11. Marcus Eaves — Central — 26.5 PPG

34. Kale Gaither — Madisonville — 22.1 PPG

Top 50 3-Point Field Goals Leaders

34. Drake Skeen — Central — 3.0 3s PG

Top 50 Rebounds Leaders

20. Zach Tow — Madisonville -10.6 RPG

24. Marcus Eaves — Central — 10.4 RPG

Top 50 Team Scoring Leaders

38. Hopkins County Central 70.3 PPG

39. Madisonville 70.1 PPG

Top 50 Team Margin Leaders

20. Madisonville 14.1 point margin per game

Top 50 Team Rebound Leaders

6. Hopkins County Central 37 RPG

GIRLS

Top 50 Free Throws Leaders

35. Amari Lovan — Madisonville — 78.3 free throw percentage

Top 50 3-Point Field Goals Leaders

5. Emilee Hallum — Central — 3.1 3s per game

Top 50 Rebounds Leaders

1. Mercy Sutton — Central — 14.4 RPG

Top 50 Team Scoring Leaders

15. Madisonville 63.4 PPG

39. Hopkins County Central 60.3 PPG

Top 50 Team Margin Leaders

19. Hopkins County Central 17.2 margin PPG

33. Madisonville 14.6 margin PPG

Top 50 Team Free Throw Leaders

47. Madisonville 64.9 free throw percentage

Top 50 Team Rebound Leaders

1. Hopkins County Central 44.5 RPG

