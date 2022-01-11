BOYS
Top 50 Scoring Leaders
11. Marcus Eaves — Central — 26.5 PPG
34. Kale Gaither — Madisonville — 22.1 PPG
Top 50 3-Point Field Goals Leaders
34. Drake Skeen — Central — 3.0 3s PG
Top 50 Rebounds Leaders
20. Zach Tow — Madisonville -10.6 RPG
24. Marcus Eaves — Central — 10.4 RPG
Top 50 Team Scoring Leaders
38. Hopkins County Central 70.3 PPG
39. Madisonville 70.1 PPG
Top 50 Team Margin Leaders
20. Madisonville 14.1 point margin per game
Top 50 Team Rebound Leaders
6. Hopkins County Central 37 RPG
GIRLS
Top 50 Free Throws Leaders
35. Amari Lovan — Madisonville — 78.3 free throw percentage
Top 50 3-Point Field Goals Leaders
5. Emilee Hallum — Central — 3.1 3s per game
Top 50 Rebounds Leaders
1. Mercy Sutton — Central — 14.4 RPG
Top 50 Team Scoring Leaders
15. Madisonville 63.4 PPG
39. Hopkins County Central 60.3 PPG
Top 50 Team Margin Leaders
19. Hopkins County Central 17.2 margin PPG
33. Madisonville 14.6 margin PPG
Top 50 Team Free Throw Leaders
47. Madisonville 64.9 free throw percentage
Top 50 Team Rebound Leaders
1. Hopkins County Central 44.5 RPG
