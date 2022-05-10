Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Rhonda F. Alexander was charged on Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Jeremy R. Capps was charged on Monday with criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Toni D. Tramel was charged on Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Matthew D. Foe was charged on Monday with theft by unlawful taking, over $1,000 but under $10,000.
• Manuel Rambo was charged on Monday with failure to appear and contempt of court/libel/slander.
• Quinton L. Torian was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Omar Alatorre-Perales was charged on Wednesday with no operator’s license, trafficking in cocaine, giving false identification and careless driving.
• Steven E. Booker was charged on Friday with possession of meth.
• Phillip W. Rutledge was charged on Saturday with theft of a motor vehicle.
• Michael Harris was charged on Monday with escape and theft by unlawful take if an automobile more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.