How to figure your city payroll tax:
If you’ve not yet received a paycheck since the new occupational tax was passed, getting an accurate estimate of how much you will be paying is simple. Take your total pre-tax income and multiply it by 0.025. The result should be the total that the city will withhold from your check.
Repeat the same step but substitute 0.015 to see what you would pay under the old rate.
For a worker making $50,000 per year, that would be 50,000 x 0.025 = $1.250.
The same formula can be used on your weekly paycheck to figure your weekly tax.
