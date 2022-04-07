That’s right, the Silent Auction is back! After taking a break due to Covid, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library is bringing back its popular silent auction fundraiser. Sharon Gibbs, the library’s development coordinator and auction organizer, said that all money raised would help support the purchase of new items for the public including the ability to provide community programming for all ages.
The library relies on local government funding for most of its operating expenditures, which includes all materials and resources that benefit the public such as books, videos, electronic resources, and programming expenses. Whatever is raised from the auction will help supplement that funding. The library consistently ranks in the bottom five of the 119 public libraries in Kentucky in terms of revenue per capita, so outside fundraising is an incredibly important part in helping it to provide some semblance of comparable service to the community.
Some of the items up for grabs this year include:
• YMCA family memberships valued at over $500
• A night’s stay for two + dinner at Bally’s
• Movie passes for Malco Owensboro Theatre
• A variety of outdoor furniture, including a Blackstone grill
• A movie projector and an inflatable outdoor movie screen
• Rice Cooker
• Holiday World Tickets
• One-day passes to Venture River Water Park in Eddyville, Ky.
• Passes to Zany’s Comedy Club
• Variety of specialty-themed gift baskets
• Jewelry
• Hand-made, one of a kind Wreaths
• A Chrome Book
• Autographed books
• Numerous gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses in Madisonville from Marketplace, Scott Salon, Automotive Express, Country Cupboard, Cracker Barrel, Bad Ash Barbeque, Northside Tanning, Scott Salon, Sherwin-Williams, and Silver Star
And so much more!
You truly have to come by and check it out for yourself, the auction holds something for everyone! The auction will be held in the vacant store across from GameStop and is open for bids Monday through Saturday from 10-7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. Bidding ends at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Baked goods will also be auctioned on the last day with free appetizers and refreshments served between 3-5 p.m. Winning bidders can pick up their items at the end of the auction. Any unclaimed items will go to the next highest bidder.
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library would like to thank all businesses and individuals, including the Parkway Plaza Mall, who either donated items or helped make this event possible.
