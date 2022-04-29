Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
Alex T. Huckleberry was charged on Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident.
Christopher King was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Samantha Chapman was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Eric Nathan Harris was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
