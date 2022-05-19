Summer Reading is back! HCMPL is very excited to have in-person programming back for our Summer Reading Program this year. Be sure to sign up for our Summer Reading Program online on our website: www.publiclibrary.org or in person at our Madisonville location. This year’s SRP theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path. Keep reading for more information about Summer Reading and the fun programs we have in store for you.
Be sure to join us for our first program at the Madisonville location on Saturday, June 4th @ 5 pm for Parking Lot Bingo. Bring your lawn chairs and or blankets to sit on while hang out with us at this event and try to win some books. We’ve also invited Dibby’s Ice Cream to join us that evening!
Other SRP events include:
History of Bigfoot with Don Neal of the KY Bigfoot Research Society — We will watch a multimedia presentation on the latest Bigfoot evidence and research from Kentucky. Don has been interested in the phenomena of Bigfoot/Sasquatch since he witnessed the Patterson-Gimlin film back around 1968 when he was only 14 years old. Then after traveling in 32 states in 26 years in the ministry he heard Bigfoot stories from many different people and places. From the American Indians on the reservations in Oklahoma and Arizona, to alligator and hog hunters in central Florida, to ranchers in East Texas, to a real modern day cowboy in Oregon. Don became convinced that all of these people could not possibly be wrong, and their basic descriptions were almost the same.
Outdoor Safety and Survival — In this class, the participants will learn the common mistakes that people make in the outdoors and the easy solutions to overcome them. This program will be useful for anyone that likes to hike, hunt, or explore the outdoors to be more secure and safe during your adventures. The class is taught by Craig Caudill, Director of Nature Reliance School. Craig is a professional outdoor backcountry skills instructor and regularly teaches federal, state, and local first responders on the topic of disaster readiness. He is a best-selling author on the topic of survival and disaster readiness. He is also a certified Master Naturalist through the University of Kentucky and has appeared in several segments of Kentucky Afield, Kentucky Life, and been interviewed by areas news stations.
Henna 101 — During this class, we will go over the different regions Henna is used used, the history of how Henna began, it’s medicinal properties, and how it works as a dye on skin. There is also a possibility that the instructor will let everyone try out their very own Henna tattoo! Registration is required for this event as space is limited. Please stop by the front desk at the Madisonville Branch or call 270-825-2680 to register.
Adults VS. Teens Trivia Night — We are excited to bring back a community favorite! Who will win this year?
For adults, this summer we are participating in a Group Read of Station Eleven by Emily St. John Handel — a post apocalyptic dystopian novel. This is her fourth novel and it is about “a traveling Shakespearean theater company in a post-apocalyptic North America. For extra copies of this novel, stop by our front desk! Please see our website or Facebook page for scheduled Book Club meetings. We also will have an opportunity for a very unique exhibit. Check out our Pop-Up Museum: Lasting Relics — In Station Eleven, people fight for scarce resources after the world is hit with a flu epidemic. To remind them of the world before this tragic event, many of the characters carry an unnecessary object with them as they travel. People in the community can bring an object of personal significance that they would have a hard time leaving behind in a time of crisis. For the month of July, we will create a temporary museum filled with exhibits of these objects and stories.
You may be asking yourself — “How Do I Participate?” It’s easy! Sign up on or after Wednesday, May 18th. You can sign up in person at the Madisonville location or through our website. For adults, for each each review you turn in or each HCMPL Program you attend, you will receive entry tickets for chances to win prizes! Chances to earn prizes are calculated between Wednesday, May 18th and Tuesday, July 16th. Weekly prizes will be drawn from the basket each entry goes into. We will have 2 Grand Prizes that will be drawn at our last SRP meeting. Register, begin reading and listening to earn your tickets! Be sure to turn your forms in at the front desk, through Facebook Messenger, or email us a picture of them to hcmplsrp@gmail.com Happy reading!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.