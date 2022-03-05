Dear Editor,
As a citizen of Hopkins County, I want to thank magistrate Charlie Beshears, not even my magistrate, for his comments in a recent Messenger article when he said that he voted for the sports complex but had reservations because “everyone in the back country would like a blacktop road…” ( The Messenger, March 1, 2022). I am part of that “everyone in the back country” in Hopkins County. I’m sure some of you readers are as well.
Since the 1970’s, I have seen opportunities with money available to pave our back country roads. Instead, this was not done. I have dealt with months or years of very little maintenance. A few times I felt almost as if I were begging for gravel and graders. Sometimes over the years, bus drivers would complain since the roads weren’t safe to travel with a busload of children. Those complaints led to better maintenance for a while. Even with good maintenance, I still deal with dust, mud, and wear on my vehicle.
In 2004 our home burned, and we lost everything including the car in the garage. As we began rebuilding, we paid for two loads of gravel for our lane, which is in the county system. Trucks carrying supplies could not travel the lane coming to our rebuilding site. Later on, after the house was built and things calmed down, I called Patricia Hawkins, then Judge-Executive, to check to make sure the lane was still in the county system. She assured me it was, and within two days, I had the gravel.
In the last few years, I have had reasons to praise the county workers since my road has been better maintained. However, even now unexpected problems still arise, as everyone in the back country will understand.
It just makes sense to reduce maintenance costs for the county as well as make a life-changing difference for so many of us still dealing with the problems created by gravel roads. Recently, my church had a guest speaker who said something that really touched me. To paraphrase, he said that as Christians , we need to leave things better than they were. To leave things better than they were is part of why we are here. I know there are many ways to do that. I don’t oppose money being spent on lots of other needed things.
But how long do we back country people, who pay taxes like everyone else, have to wait for decent roads to travel? How long will problems of maintenance persist when paving those back country roads is the solution?
Alice L. Parker Nebo, KY
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.