Sports Calendar
TODAY• Lady Storm softball vs Butler County at Muhlenberg County Stampede — 9 a.m.
• Maroons vs Apollo — 11 a.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Whitesville Trinity at Muhlenberg County Stampede — Noon
• Lady Storm softball vs Warren East at Muhlenberg County Stampede — 1:30 p.m.
April 24• Lady Maroons softball vs Hopkins Central — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons vs Henderson County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm at Union County — 5:45 p.m.
April 25• Storm vs Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
• Maroons at Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Caldwell County — 6 p.m.
April 27• Storm at Caldwell County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Union County — 6 p.m.
April 28• Storm at Fort Campbell — 5:45 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Marshall County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Murray — 6 p.m.
April 29• Maroons vs Murray — Noon
May 1• Lady Maroons softball at Daviess County — 6 p.m.
• Storm at McLean County — 6 p.m.
May 2• Maroons vs Hopkinsville — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm at Muhlenberg County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Dawson Springs (double header) 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
May 4• Storm at Ohio County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball at Union County — 6 p.m.
May 5• Lady Storm softball vs Caldwell — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Russellville — 6 p.m.
May 8• Storm vs Webster County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Lyon County — 6 p.m.
• Maroons at Owensboro — 6 p.m.
May 9• Maroons at Christian County — 5:30 p.m.
• Storm vs Union County — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Mt. Vernon (IN) — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Webster County — 6 p.m.
May 11• Storm vs Trigg County — 5:45 p.m.
• Lady Maroons softball vs Webster County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball at Hopkinsville — 6 p.m.
May 12• Lady Maroons softball at Trigg County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm softball vs Butler County — 6 p.m.
• Storm at Grayson County — 6 p.m.
