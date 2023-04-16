Hopkins County Central Lady Storm dropped a pair of games against Grayson County Saturday after Mclean County dropped out of the Jesse Huff Invitational.
Hopkins Central 2
Grayson County 12
In the first game Emily Ballard took the circle for the Lady Storm to start the game and worked through the top of the first inning holding the Lady Cougars scoreless. Central grabbed the first lead of the game when Lady Storm Maggie Killough hit a hard ground towards third and reached on a error that allowed Brinkley Armstrong to score from third to take a 1-0 lead by the end of the inning.
Grayson then added three runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 4-1, then four more in the top of the sixth to stretch it to 8-1.
In the bottom of the sixth Alyssa Blanchard drew a walk to start the inning. She made her way around the bases, finally getting to third with two outs on the board. That’s when her sister, Addison Blanchard, hit a double, sending her home and making it an 8-2 game.
Grayson County added four more runs in the top of the seventh inning and held the Lady Storm scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to take a 12-2 win.
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm, going seven innings, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits, and striking out one.
Addison Blanchard, Brinkley Armstrong, Emily Ballard, and Amelia Johnson each had a hit in the game. The Lady Storm had a total of nine errors in the game.
2B: A. Blanchard TB: A. Blanchard 2, B. Armstrong 1, A. Johnson 1, E. Ballard 1 SB: B. Armstrong 2, A. Johnson CS: M. Killough E: B. Armstrong 4, M. Killough 2, A. McCord 2, A. Blanchard
Hopkins Central 0, Grayson County 16Braylee Marsh took the circle for game two, and Grayson County took advantage of the young pitcher by scoring four runs to start the game. The Lady Cougars held Central scoreless the whole game while adding two runs in the second, six runs in the third, and four runs in the fourth to shutout the Lady Storm in four via run rule for a 16-0 win.
Marsh got the only hit of the game for Central in the bottom of the first inning. She also took the loss for the Lady Storm going three innings, allowing six hits, and 12 runs. Emily Ballard came in for relief throwing one inning, allowing three hits, and four runs.
TB: B. Marsh 1 CS: K. Smith E: R. Blanford 2, K. Smith, A. McCord, A. Blanchard
