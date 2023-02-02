There is an old saying that change is inevitable. This year we are going to see some changes in the local sports scene and with any change there will be some sad moments and good moments.
On the sports scene we are seeing the addition of auxiliary gyms at Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins Central High Schools which will serve as storm shelters. The auxiliary gyms will provide expanded opportunities for our youth as they will not have to practice at strange and odd hours and will be more readily accessible to students who will not have to drive back to the school after school is dismissed.
Additionally, Hanson Elementary School and the new South Hopkins School will have a gymnasium and storm shelter which will be state of the art.
The down side to the opening of these new gymnasiums is that we are going to be losing two gymnasiums that have had quite a history in our county for the last century.
The two gyms that will be closing at the end of the school year will be the Hanson and Earlington gymnasiums.
These gymnasiums have their unique stories behind them but also have some common features.
Both of these gymnasiums were originally high school gymnasiums. Both of them were later used as middle school gyms after their respective high schools closed.
Both of their gyms have had historic events associated with them. The gymnasiums have been home to numerous fall festivals, PTA meetings, community festivals, and some level of youth or elementary basketball.
Later this spring I will tell the history of the Hanson gym but today I want to focus on the historic Earlington gymnasium.
The Earlington gym where the school currently sits is not the first Earlington school gym or the first gym for Earlington High School.
One gym prior to the current gym was at the old Earlington High School where the post office in Earlington now sits.
Million High School, the school for African American students, was located on North McEuen Street. It also had a gymnasium.
Long time Earlington educator Mel Wyatt tells the story very succinctly, “The current gymnasium was built in the 1962-63 era and our first season was in the 1963-64 season.”
Wyatt added, “We played our first part of the 1963-64 season as away games and our first home game was not until January, 1964.”
The interesting part about the 1964 Earlington team was it was quite historical as it featured a player who went on to play for the University of Kentucky and who played in the National Championship game in Gary Gamblin.
Wyatt, who became a distinguished educator who graduated from Earlington High School and taught at Earlington, with his wife, Janet, was the manager on the first team in this gym.
Among the other interesting people on that first team were the statisticians, Dr. Lee Trover Todd (future President of the University of Kentucky) and local business owner Barry Vaughn.
The historically African American school in Earlington, Million School, filled a basketball team from 1934 until the school closed in 1964.
Therefore the first full season for the current gym was the 1964-65 season which was also the first year of integration for the Earlington Schools.
Among the Million players on the first integrated team to play in this gymnasium were Charles Moore, Leonard Tidwell and Ralph Mason.
Probably the most significant part of the Earlington gym, however, is the reason that bears its address today. It has the address of 1967 Championship Drive, Earlington, Kentucky. This is in tribute to what is considered to be the greatest sports success effort achieved in Hopkins County in that a team won the boys’ State High School Basketball Championship.
The Earlington Yellow Jackets of the 1966-67 season won the State Championship and the gym that you see today in Earlington was their home court for that historic run.
Earlington High School closed after the 1975 season but the gym continued to be used for the Earlington Junior High or Middle School teams.
Earlington eventually sent their middle school students to the new South Hopkins Middle School after the 1994 school season. The gym has been used for many athletic events since them including Junior Pro, ABA, elementary school basketball or various cheerleading and dance events and practices.
Another interesting part of the history of Earlington School is it was the home court for the Madisonville Community College Pacers when the College fielded a basketball team in the 1970s under Coach Stan Lewis.
There are many events being planned to commemorate the closing of the Earlington School and the end of this historic gymnasium which has been part of our county.
The Earlington Yellow Jackets Alumni Committee is planning a farewell to the Earlington School the weekend of June 16-17, 2023. On Friday, June 16, there will be a meet and greet with various vendors, food trucks and games for children.
On Saturday, June 17, there will be a morning of pictures at Earlington School from 9 to 11 am followed by a homecoming in the Earlington City Park from noon to 4 pm.
On the evening of Saturday, June 17, there will be a gala and on Sunday, June 18, there will be homecoming at all of the Earlington churches.
The weekend will finish with a closing ceremony at the Earlington City Park on the evening of Sunday, June 18.
The Hopkins County Schools will have their own farewell ceremony on Saturday, April 22, 2023. There will be a celebration happening from 10 am to 1 pm that will allow the community to take one last stroll through the building including the gymnasium. The School District has t-shirts that can be ordered commemorating the Earlington School. The school would like people to submit old photographs that can be used in a slide show.
For information on that part of the celebration persons can review the Hopkins County Board of Education Facebook page.
