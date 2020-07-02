A day care in Hopkins County has been placed under quarantine following a child’s positive testing of COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday in the weekly COVID-19 update via Facebook Live.
As a whole, the county is continuing to experience an increased spike in confirmed cases. Since June 15, there have been 28 new cases, Hopkins Health Department Director Denise Beach said.
In comparison, from May 4 to June 14, there were only 10 new confirmed cases reported.
In all, Hopkins County has had a total of 252 confirmed and seven probable cases. The death rate has remained at 33 individuals, and the recovered cases has increased to a total of 192.
Hopkins County once had the fastest growing rate of cases in the state, but the curve was significantly flattened in part to state mandates and county officials’ responses.
Fifty tests are currently on the Health Department’s docket awaiting results, according to Beach.
A specific population that seems to be at risk the most in the county are children and young adults, according to Beach. Children and adults in their 20s and 30s have been recently testing positive for the virus more frequently than before.
According to Beach, young adults and children are contracting the virus at a faster rate because many have been returning to their “normal life” of public travel and activities as a result of seeing restrictions loosen. Small gatherings such as birthday parties or cook-outs have been the main cause of virus spreading, Beach said.
While young people have a high chance of recovery from COVID-19, they could be spreading the virus to the more at-risk population such as their older relatives, Beach said.
Children in the unidentified day care facility impacted have been placed in a 14-day quarantine following the child’s positive test, Beach said. Parents and guardians have been contacted about the situation, and the Health Department is working with those involved.
In the meeting, Beach explained the process of contact tracing and the specific details of a 14-day quarantine.
When someone in the county tests positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer reaches out to that individual or the closest next of kin for a lengthy interview. During the interview, the individual is asked about their recent travel spots, such as their place of employment. People are legally required to disclose this information, according to Beach. Individuals are also asked to name the specific people that they may have had contact with recently.
If a person has spent at least 10 minutes with a coronavirus-affected individual within six feet, they will be quarantined for 14 days either beginning on the test date or the last date that person has had contact with the individual who had tested positive, Beach said.
“Different people are quarantined at different rates depending on when they were around the positive (tested) individual,” Beach said.
During the quarantine, individuals with possible exposure will be tested for the virus. Even if the person’s results return as negative prior to day 14 of the quarantine, that person is still required to remain under quarantine for the entire duration. According to Beach, the virus can manifest in an individual’s system up to 14 days.
People who have been exposed to a person undergoing the quarantine are not required to quarantine themselves.
“If you are a contact of a contact, you are not quarantined,” Beach said.
Officials strongly encourage the use of self-responsibility and courtesy to others during this time. Patrons should follow the guidelines that businesses have set in place, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said. Common sense and caution are also vital during this time, according to Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
While some have doubts on the efficiency of facial covering, officials still recommend using face masks out of respect and protection of the community.
“If you think that masks don’t work, what if you’re wrong? Look at the risk-reward scenario,” Whitfield said. “I don’t like wearing one at all, but I am going to wear one to protect others.”
In related news, city officials also announced the following updates:
• Cotton and Whitfield acknowledged the loosening restrictions on restaurants, venues and youth sports. More information about the specifics of these restrictions can be found at Healthyatwork.ky.gov.
• Hopkins County has no plans to host in-person unemployment services, but one will be stationed at Hopkinsville next Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To register for service, please visit kcc.ky.gov. If you do not register prior to attending the event, you will not be served, Whitfield said.
• In compliance with Gov. Andy Beshear’s directives, evictions for non-payment are still not allowed; this order will remain for the duration of the Governor’s emergency declaration. However, citizens are expected to still make payments on their rental bills, according to Whitfield and Cotton. Evictions for other issues can be processed now.
