Local golf talent played in the GO Junior Golf Series Wednesday in Central City. Overall Hopkins County was represented well in the tournament. The following are the results.
Boys 3-hole Div. 8-under
Sam Burden 14,Jaxson Crook 16, Jessiah Bottoms 17, Scott Ralston 18,
Girls 3-hole Div. 8-under
Scarlett Sharber 17, Kate Riddle 17, June Johnson 20
Boys 6-hole Div. 9-10
Will Burden 28, Cade Williams 29
Girls 9-10
Karoline Riddle 33, AJ Ratliff 40
Boys 9-hole 11-12
Kyler Sneed 58, Jett Miller 59
9-hole Div. Girls 11-12
Reagan Ramsey 48, Marlee McGraw 69
Boys 9-hole 11-12
Treyson Raymer 39, Kolby Crook 40, Jax Miller 47, Micheal Terry 50, Brayden Zimmer 52
Boys 18 hole 16-18 Div. Championship
Addison Whalen 83, Paul Harris 84
Boys 18-hole 13-15 Div. Championship
Max Clayton 91, Jake Witherspoon 109
Girls 18-hole 13-15 dIV. Championship
Caroline Lovvorn 97
