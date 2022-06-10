Local golf talent played in the GO Junior Golf Series Wednesday in Central City. Overall Hopkins County was represented well in the tournament. The following are the results.

Boys 3-hole Div. 8-under

Sam Burden 14,Jaxson Crook 16, Jessiah Bottoms 17, Scott Ralston 18,

Girls 3-hole Div. 8-under

Scarlett Sharber 17, Kate Riddle 17, June Johnson 20

Boys 6-hole Div. 9-10

Will Burden 28, Cade Williams 29

Girls 9-10

Karoline Riddle 33, AJ Ratliff 40

Boys 9-hole 11-12

Kyler Sneed 58, Jett Miller 59

9-hole Div. Girls 11-12

Reagan Ramsey 48, Marlee McGraw 69

Boys 9-hole 11-12

Treyson Raymer 39, Kolby Crook 40, Jax Miller 47, Micheal Terry 50, Brayden Zimmer 52

Boys 18 hole 16-18 Div. Championship

Addison Whalen 83, Paul Harris 84

Boys 18-hole 13-15 Div. Championship

Max Clayton 91, Jake Witherspoon 109

Girls 18-hole 13-15 dIV. Championship

Caroline Lovvorn 97

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.