This Saturday at Hopkins County Central High School the High Voltage Dance team presents their annual Valentine Classic ‘23 which will feature both Cheer and Dance competition. The event will include Studio, Elementary, Middle and High School.
Concessions will be available and will feature Outer Limits Nutrition Teas and Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches plus a lot more.
Doors open at 10 a.m. and competition starts at 11.
Cost is $5 a person (3 and under-free)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.