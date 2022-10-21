HANSONS — Infant Scott Michael Wells, Jr. died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health in Owensboro.
Survivors: parents, Scott Wells and Shannon Sparks-Wells, and grandparents, Billy and Betty Wells and James and Cheryl Sparks.
A private burial will be held at East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.