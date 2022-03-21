The Maroons entered Clarky Clark Sports Complex in Dixon last night and found themselves in for a surprisingly tough battle against Webster County, but a late rally helped them push their record to 2-1 on the season with a win on the road.
Luke Barton reached base for the Maroons in the top of the first inning with a single to left. Parker Mathis then reach on a single to put runners on first and second. A triple by Hunter Gossett would put Madisonville-North on top by scoring both Mathis and Barton. Eric Farmer then drove Gossett in with a double to give the Maroons a 3-0 lead.
The Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the box to cut the lead to 3-2, but Madisonville would score again in the top of the second when Turner Bess cross the plate on a passed ball to make the score 4-2.
After a scoreless top of the third by the Maroons, a four run bottom half put Webster County up 6-4. They would hold Madisonville again in the fourth and add a run of their own to extend their lead to 7-4.
In the fifth box the Madisonville offense lit up. The Maroons would add three in the fifth to tie the game at 7-7. Martin got the rally going, driving in Bess and Lane Falk. Martin would then score on an error.
In the sixth, Gossett would score on an error while Ty Wheeler would score Landon Cline to put the Maroons up 9-7. In the top of the seventh, Barton would cross the plate on an error while Farmer would drive in Gossett to give Madisonville the 11-7 win.
The Maroons outhit the Trojans 14-7. Martin started the game on the mount, but was replaced in the third by Barton, who picked up the “W’, going 4.2 innings.
Madisonville will travel to Trigg County tonight at 5:30 p.m.
