The Lady Panthers went 0-4 last week, losing double headers against McLean County and Webster County on the road.
In the first game of a double header against McLean County on Friday, Dawson Springs fell behind early and couldn’t come back on their way to an 18-5 loss.
Rachel Young, Madelyn Huddleston, and Macy Drennan all had a pair of hits in the contest, while Brylee Spurlin, Hailey Goodaker and Vanessa Tackett had one each.
Goodaker took the loss, giving up 17 hits and allowing 18 earned runs in the contest.
In game two, McLean County outpaced Dawson Springs 17-1. Madeline Back had a pair of hits and Huddelston picked up one.
Macy Drennan was scored with the loss.
On Monday the Lady Panthers traveled to Webster County, losing both games 15-0. Dawson’s only hit in either game came in the second when Gracelyn Haynes hit a single.
Haynes and Back each took a loss in the double header.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to face Hopkins Central tonight in a double header beginning at 5:30 p.m.
