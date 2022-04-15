The “Sweet Science” is a term that has been around for more than 200 years. It was coined by a British sportswriter named Pierce Egan in 1813, and he used it to describe what he believed to the scientific strategies fighters used to defeat their opponents.
There is a tactical element to boxing, where each pugilist anticipates what his opponent wants to do in the ring. Not only does a boxer enter a fight with a game plan, but he also spends much of the bout trying to figure out his opponents.’
It’s a sport that attracted two local first responders, both of whom participated in the 2022 edition of Guns & Hoses on April 9 in Evansville. The annual event pits police against firefighters in a series of fights that raises money for charities and nonprofits throughout the tri-state. This year, veteran Dylan Basham and rookie Tyler Gunther represented their respective departments with successful forays into the ring.
For Basham, a member of the Madisonville Fire Department, it was his sixth entry in Guns & Hoses. Prior to boxing, he ventured into mixed martial arts (MMA), which most people are familiar with through UFC and other smaller organizations.
“I had two cage fights before getting onto the fire department,” said Basham, a former Madisonville-North Hopkins basketball player. “Once I got onto the fire department, Guns & Hoses presented itself and I transitioned my focus to boxing.”
Basham was 2-0 in MMA bouts, and is 4-3 in boxing. All three losses have been by decision.
On the basketball court, the MFD member was fairly successful, earning a chance to play for Bethel University in Tennessee. But his interest shifted and he found himself attracted to MMA.
“I enjoyed watching boxing and MMA more so than watching basketball,” Basham said. “So I started cross training those last few years. Once I stopped playing basketball in 2012, it was an easy transition. My first MMA fight was in March of 2013.”
Gunther came at boxing cold. He had never been involved in anything related prior to his first training session last year. He had grown up watching fights, so it was a natural attraction once he became a police officer with the Madisonville Police Department.
“I’ve always wanted to try it out,” he said. “I wanted to compete in some form or fashion.”
He started training in November of last year, working with coaches and fighters who had been involved with Guns & Hoses for several years.
“Lots of sparring, lots of pad work, and lots of running,” Gunther explained. “Lots of different drills.”
He admits he didn’t know what to expect when he entered the ring for the first time, but it didn’t take long for him to realize why he chose to start.
“It was awesome,” Gunther said. “Once I started getting into the flow of things, and the sparring, and the comradery with the people you spar with, it’s an awesome feeling.”
Guns & Hoses determines its matches more by general size and experience of the fighters rather than weight classes, Gunther explained. His opponent, Michael Goldman from the Evansville Fire Department, had only fought one time prior to the April 9 bout.
“It was almost like a movie,” he said. “The lights are on you, and you can’t hear the crowd because you’re focused on the guy across from you.”
Basham faced off against Ryan Conaway from Scott Township EMS, nicknamed “The Tank,” and won by unanimous decision. Gunther won with a technical knockout in the second round.
Both plan to return to the ring for the 2023 ticket. While they say the training and the bouts are physically rewarding, they are seemingly more driven by the benefits to others.
Guns & Hoses is organized by an organization called 911 Gives Hope. The group has raised more than $2 million over the past 14 years, and every penny is distributed to tri-state nonprofits that work with or on behalf of children. Some of the beneficiaries have been Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Autism Walk, Shop With A Sheriff, and Madisonville Santa/Axe of Kindness.
“There are a bunch of children who benefit from the donations,” Gunther said. “It helps a lot of people out.”
Basham has been involved in half of the events, and believes the funds raised have helped change lives.
“It’s a great cause,” he said. “That organization does a lot of good in the tri-state area.”
For those who didn’t get an opportunity to see the fights in person, all of them are collected on 1280 WGBF’s website at www.newstalk1280.com.
