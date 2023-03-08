LEXINGTON — If anyone predicted preseason Antonio Reeves would go from a mid-major to SEC Sixth Man of the Year and being Kentucky’s top scoring threat heading into the postseason, they’re an expert.
Not even Reeves expected to have the success he’s had in his debut season in Lexington that will soon allow him to play in the NCAA Tournament after playing three seasons at Illinois State, where he never won a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game, let alone make it to the big dance.
“It’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to play in that tournament,” Reeves said. “I would have never thought I’d play in the tournament two or three years ago.
“But just having that opportunity to do that is a blessing. Like, Only a few teams can say they did so. I’m truly honored and blessed to have the opportunity.”
If it weren’t for Reeves becoming Kentucky’s top shooter and piecing together a late-season hot stretch after cooling off in the middle of the season, there’s a chance his dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament never would’ve come true.
Reeves opened his debut season in Lexington averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 42-for-79 (53.1%) from the field and 27-for-56 (48.2%) from three point range through the team’s first nine games in which the Cats posted a 7-2 record.
Then, Reeves hit a midseason wall.
In a five game stretch that included a loss to UCLA in the Champions Classic and 14-point road loss at Missouri in the Cats SEC opener, Reeves shot 10-for-35 (28.5%) from the field, 4-for-21 (19.1%) from three and also struggled on the defensive end.
“At the beginning of the season, I was still trying to find my role on the team,” Reeves said of his midseason cold stretch. “I wasn’t as confident as I am now.”
Since then, Reeves went on to score in double figures in 15 of Kentucky’s final 17 regular season games while averaging 16.6 points per game, shooting 99-for-219 (45.2%) from the field, 40-for-96 (41.6%) from three and improving his defense.
The key to getting back on track? A change in approach and settling into his role.
“Something that changed, I think it was just off the dribble things. Later on in the season, it was just more so playing my game. Off the dribble, pull-ups, trying to get to the rim and things like that, Reeves said. “Everybody found their role on the team and who can do what. So it was, it was that type of deal and it worked out for me.”
Not only was Reeves three ball outstanding down the stretch, but his floater became one of the toughest shots to guard in the SEC.
“It’s something I’ve always had, the floater. I always do that. Like, ever since I was younger. I’ve always been good at that and have always worked on it,” Reeves said.
“To have that in your game with those no big guys down there, 6-11, 6-9, 7-foot, to have that ability to have that runner, it makes the game more simple. “Because you can get fouled really hard to get injured, anything that can happen, but having a floater is just it’s just a good shot to have in your game. It just is.
“You cannot defend that,” the 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe said of Reeves’ floater. “Sometimes he just comes in and just throws it and I say come on man, that’s tough.
In Kentucky’s regular season finale against Arkansas, the 6-foot-5 senior proved he could carry the Wildcats on his back if needed.
With starting point guard Cason Wallace out due to injury, backup point guard Sahvir Wheeler out for an eighth straight game and fellow shooting guard CJ Fredrick limited with a cracked rib, Reeves played out of position at the point guard spot for much of the afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.
“Before the game. I told him I was like, ‘Yo, listen, Sahvir’s out [Wheeler], Cason’s out, CJ [Fredrick] is hurting. We’re gonna have to step up on offense.’ And I told him, ‘if we have plays, we have to make it.’ I told him that,” Jacob Toppin said. “He just looked at me and smirked a little bit, and I knew I knew what type of game he was gonna have. I didn’t think he was gonna have 37. But I knew he was going to be ultra aggressive. So as I’m watching him make these shots, I’m like, yeah, like, I see what type of tempo he’s in. So I’m happy for him. He helped us win today.”
Out of position and knowing he would need to lead the way, Reeves scored a career-high 37 points while shooting 12-for-17 from the field, 2-for-4 from three and a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line.
The 37 points are tied for third-most in a single game during the John Calipari era at Kentucky, matching Tshiebwe’s 37 points against Georgia on Jan. 17 and only behind Malik Monk’s 47 points against North Carolina in December of 2016 and De’Aaron Fox’s 39 points in the 2017 Sweet 16 against UCLA.
“I just caught fire,” Reeves added. “When I shot, it just went in. It was one of those type of games. I just stayed aggressive and just found my spots on the floor.”
Not only was Reeves’ stat line remarkable, but it occurred coming off a game he shot just 4-for-17 from the field in a home loss to Vanderbilt three days earlier and on a day he played for a full 40 minutes just weeks after he admitted his legs got tired after playing a full game in a loss at Georgia.
“More so, take care of my body. In previous games, I didn’t do that as well as I did this game,” Reeves said. “I made sure I got with Geoff [Geoffrey Staton] and made sure I got treatment. It was great. I felt good out there for the 40 minutes.”
The performance was so impressive that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman who has eight years of collegiate head coaching experience and spent three seasons as an NBA head coach leading the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, said what Reeves did to his Razorbacks was among the best efforts he had ever seen.
“What happened tonight is Reeves stepped in at the point guard position and he had 37 points,” Musselman said. “I mean they could have had both of those other guys play and, combined, couldn’t do what Reeves did. He played as good as any player that I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching here at Arkansas.”
“He played phenomenal. Those other two guys did not play and they put the ball in his hands. He made great decisions and missed five shots,” said Musselman. “He scored 37 points on 17 shots. So the productivity for Reeves? How many guys can score 37 points on 17 shots? It doesn’t happen.”
In all, Reeves finished the regular season averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field, 41.0% from three and 80.5% from the free throw line. The year earned him SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year honors from the leagues coaches, an award shared with Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly.
“Man, it’s a blessing. Honored to even have that under my belt,” Reeves said. I never thought this would even happen in the first place. Coming from a mid-major school to a high-major, I didn’t know how it was going to be, but it actually just turned out great for me.”
“To see what he’s doing right now from a mid-major to this high level and is six man of the year. Hard work,” Tshiebwe added. “He’s always in the gym shooting. Two hours after practice and you see him in a gym with Chris [Livingston], shooting, working out. That’s what you get from hard work.”
Heading into the SEC and NCAA Tournament, Reeves may be Kentucky’s most important player
With Wallace’s status unknown, Wheeler definitely out for at least the SEC Tournament and Fredrick likely to remain limited, Reeves will be the Cats’ go-to guard, may need to run some point guard again and surely will be counted on as the team’s volume shooter.
“His offense is shaking many people. Many teams right now, they’re in panic mode because of how he’s playing.”
Regardless of how he performs throughout the postseason, Reeves’ debut season in Lexington has been a massive success and one that he never even expected would happen. Now he’ll not only live out his dream of playing into March but will lead a Blue Blood program into the dance.
UK is scheduled to open SEC tournament play Friday night at 8 p.m.
