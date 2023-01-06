As we look to 2023, what are we going to see different in the world of sports? The problem with writing an article and predicting changes is when you look back sometimes to see that the person who made the predictions doesn’t look like they knew what they were talking about.
With that disclaimer in mind I want to look ahead to 2023. Please also keep in mind that some of these are not speculations as they have already been announced.
END OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS AS WE KNOW THEM
In 2023 we may see the end of the college playoffs as we currently know them. Some of us are old enough to remember when the college football championship was a pure mythical winter at the end of the season.
Younger fans remember the semifinals and a four team playoff.
Unless something changes the college football playoffs will expand to 12 teams in the 2024 season which means 2023 may be the last year that you see the current format.
I personally am a big fan of the playoff system that has more than just a few elite teams from certain major conferences. I am a fan of giving the little guys a chance.
Under the new proposal you will take the six Conference champions ranked highest by a committee and the six highest ranked teams not among the Conference champions.
The obvious question from this is will 2023 be the last year of many of the minor bowls? It is hard to predict the future but my guess is as much as I dislike them and think they are a waste of time, the minor bowls will continue.
Obviously some of the existing bowls will have to be incorporated into the playoff system. The teams that don’t make the playoffs will want to continue to have that extra time to practice and play an extra game.
At the end of the day ESPN owns most bowl games and they are making money off of these minor bowls and will continue to have them.
At the end of the day these bowl games are all about television money. At a time when attendance at many of the minor bowls is minimal the ratings for minor bowl games still outdraw most college basketball games.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL RULE CHANGES
Major League Baseball has announced three major rule changes you are going to see in 2023. The first major rule change is the restrictions on defensive shifts that teams are allowed to employ.
Two infielders will now be required positions on each side of second base and all four infielders must be positioned within the outer boundary of the infield.
Clearly this rule change is basically to try to create more offense in the game. With today’s computers and studying of hitting and pitching, teams are able to use defensive shifts to lower batting averages.
Some baseball purists who don’t like the rule change would say that batters were not smart enough to adapt whereas pitchers and their defenses adapt.
The second major change will be that there will be larger bases increasing the size of a base from 15 inches to 18 inches. The theory behind this rule change is to encourage more base stealing and encourage teams to take the risk of stealing bases thereby creating more action when a runner is on base.
The final change is one that I look forward to seeing and that is a limit a pitcher can take between pitches. Pitchers will now have up to 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and up to 20 seconds between pitches with a runner on base.
As a baseball fan one of the most boring aspects of the game is seeing a runner on base and pitchers intentionally delaying by throwing the ball over to first base all day long!
NIL CHANGES
Any prediction about name, image and likeness (NIL) for the student athletes and what it holds for 2023 is a pure guess. My prediction is, however, we will see some regulation as it seems to be out of control. Look for Congress to adopt some rules and regulations if the NCAA doesn’t step in quickly.
As I said, it is hard to predict the future but my best guess would be that we may see the college football playoff system have guaranteed payments under the NIL program to players who play in the post-season playoffs.
The trend appears to be paying college players and as much as I may personally dislike it, I don’t see this changing in 2023 or in the near future.
So what else does 2023 hold in sports? There will be more issues with professional golf, the transfer portal and many other issues for all of us to think about.
Happy New Year to all.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist.
