Ghostly Gathering

With Halloween only a month away, some Owensboro businesses are getting into the spooky spirits.
Ghostly Productions, a Halloween-themed company that produces masks, costumes, props and custom screen accurate products, will be holding its “Kickoff to Halloween” event to celebrate the upcoming holiday while also marking its second year in business.
The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at St. Ann and W. Fourth streets.
Payton Ford, owner and operator, said his company did a similar event last year for the store’s grand opening in September with an autograph signing and photo ops with actor C.J. Graham, who played Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.”
“I met C.J. out at a horror convention out of town,” Ford said. “We were all wearing our Ghostly Productions shirts, and we struck up a conversation about it.”
Graham will be returning this year and is excited to be coming back to the Commonwealth.
“(It will be an) exciting week at Ghostly Productions’ shop,” Graham said. “I’m looking forward to the great people and the beautiful river.”
Though Ford is looking forward to Graham’s appearance, he is excited to have other local businesses on board, such as Kona Ice, Hot Diggity Dog and Mile Wide Beer Co.
Craft and jewelry companies, such as Sleepy Lil Ghost Crafts, The Velvet Butterfly Jewelry and Liz’s Lasting Impressions, will also be in attendance.
“We’ve got a handful of different vendors involved,” Ford said. “We’ve got a lot of street vendors, (and) most of them are local artists. We have some local businesses coming and setting up shop.
“Being a small, local business myself, I want to give as many opportunities to other small, local businesses, because I know how hard it is to start a small business.”
Ford opened his store just months after graduating from Kentucky Wesleyan University in 2020, where he majored in graphic design and studio art. Ford said that he is looking forward to the turnout Saturday, considering how the grand opening fared despite his initial apprehensions.
“I was a little bit nervous doing it (last year), especially because I was brand new …. Nobody really knew of me yet,” Ford said. “But I knew that C.J. Graham had a really big fan base …. We ended up having about … 150 to 170 people come through to meet him last year. And that was just with autographs and nothing else going on. So this year, I’m expecting at least that, if not bigger.”
Vendors and food trucks will be selling items throughout the day, with Graham signing autographs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., and a full “in character” costume photo op with Graham dressed as Jason is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Ghostly Productions’ facility at 203 W. Fourth St.
“C.J. is a super nice guy,” Ford said. “He makes it personable with each and every one of his fans. You will not feel rushed meeting him, it does not matter how long the line gets — C.J. will spend his time talking to you.”
With the event creeping up, Ford is hoping to make it communal.
“I enjoy going to horror conventions,” he said. “Typically, you have to drive four, five, six hours from here to get to a horror convention. It’s always been a long-term goal of mine to create a horror convention atmosphere here in Owensboro, because you have such a huge fan base here that literally gets to do nothing like that unless they drive several hours away.”
Ford said that since he has opened shop, it has been the personal experiences and interactions that he has enjoyed the most.
“You get to meet a lot of really cool people,” he said. “People come in and talk about their favorite films, they talk about Halloween masks or Halloween masks they remember as a kid. They talk about all their memories involving Halloween. It’s really grown into, not so much as a business, but more of a close group of people coming together … like a Halloween family.”
Ford is already brainstorming ideas for his company’s future.
“(My) long term goal is to continue this, keep growing it,” he said. “Maybe next year, we add another celebrity to the mix and each year we kind of keep building it up, and if it got to a point where we could have a Ghostly Productions horror convention right here in town, that would be awesome. That’s obviously several years down the road, but long term goal, that’s what we want it to grow into.”
Tickets are on sale now at ghostlyproductions.org; $40 for an autograph ticket and discounted prices for photo op tickets and a combo offer until the day of the event for $65 and $100.
Tickets will be on sale in-person the day of the event, with photo ops and combo tickets being sold for $75 and $110, respectively.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.