Tuesday night the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm softball team managed to get their game in with Webster County after the last two days of rain had most fields underwater. The Lady Storm started the game with Emily Ballard in the Circle to start the game. Despite being held scoreless in the game the Lady Storm had two hits in the game from Central’s Maggie Killough in the first inning and Julia Harris in the fourth. In the end the Lady Trojans put three runs up in the first, four runs in the second, seven in the third and sealed the win in the fourth after scoring two runs to grab a 16-0 win via run rule.
LStorm 0-0-0-0 R-0 H-2 E-5
Webster 3-4-7-2 R-16 H-14 E-1
Emily Ballard took the loss in the game for the Lady Storm allowing 14 hits, 16 runs, and two walks over four innings.
TB: M. Killough 1, J. Harris 1 CS: B. Armstrong E: A. McCord 2, A. Blanchard, A. Johnson, A. McCord
