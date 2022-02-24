Detective Joseph Stratton of the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department and Sergeant Allan Stokes of the Madisonville Police Department were honored during this week’s special joint meeting between the Madisonville City Council and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court for their live-saving efforts given on November 29, 2021.
Both Stratton and Stokes were off-duty, on their way home when they came across an accident involving a truck and a moped. The man on the moped was unresponsive and sustained a severe head injury. Stratton and Stokes performed quick actions and life saving measures to get this man to Baptist Health where we received the emergent medical assistance needed to save his life.
“This was great teamwork,” Police Chief Steve Bryan said. “We are blessed to live in a community where we have so many professional highly trained heroes who are willing to go out and be there everyday when we need them.”
Members of the Med Center Ambulance Service were also awarded for arriving quickly to the scene and transporting the man to Baptist Health Deaconess.
