Identity is important. There are however several ways to arrive at “identity.” Some are healthy and useful and others not so much. As with most things these days, we have a hard time deciding which is which. Generally, I believe that identity pushes us in two directions at the same time. Which way we lean is a matter of emphasis or priority.
On one end of the spectrum, we might identify with all of creation (the rocks, the seas, the plants and animals). We are part of something much greater than anything we could imagine. At the other end we might use metrics such as nationality, ethnicity (or our combination of ethnicity), education, socio-economic standing, sexuality, gender, marital status, religion, physical attributes, health conditions, etc. to determine that each one of us is a group of one. The list of defining ourselves as individuals is endless.
Both extremes play a role in defining who we are. The first requires us to set ourselves aside enough to be able to function in a larger, more diverse group. The glue that holds larger groups together comes from a source outside and greater than the individuals. Coming together despite differences can result. The second calls us to point out our uniqueness and demand that others move toward us if we are going to be understood. The glue that holds identity groups together comes from each person. Splintering despite having much in common can result.
Focusing on ourselves, our rights, our problems, and trying to yell our story blocks empathy and produces strife. I believe this comes from a sincere place with most of us. We want to be seen and we want to be heard. Nearly all the current challenges in our society today are a result of various groups demanding to be seen and heard without being willing to see or hear other groups. This environment makes it nearly impossible for reasonable people to be effective.
We need laws. We need to have rules that prevent us from damaging each other too much because some of us have no boundaries or conscience. However, keeping our focus on attempting to make others behave how we think they should by legal, economic, or religious force builds barriers that reduce the possibility of being heard by the very people we want to listen.
Think for a moment about the various forms of violence that has wrecked the sense of security and peace for many of us. How much of that violence (riots, domestic terrorism, shootings) has at some level been about a person or group of people wanting to be seen and heard? Sometimes the group or person is the offender, but it seems just as often the victim.
When I focus on myself and the parts of my identity that isolate me, I can feel fearful and defensive. The world is dangerous and unfriendly. When I focus on others and place my identity in what we have in common (such as “two human beings trying to get through the day”) I can help others along, which helps me along as well.
We all have been part of groups or families that have embarrassed us by their attitudes or behavior. If that is all it takes to disassociate, then we will all be on our own before too long. Any group that holds to ideals or standards that calls us to be better will fail — frequently. So long as those ideals and standards are kept as the goal, I think we should put up with a lot. At least we have something outside ourselves to point toward when correcting each other.
In the Bible there was a man named Nehemiah. He held the position of cupbearer (food tester) to the king of Persia. He was a good and godly man. Yet he prayed a prayer of repentance even though he had done nothing wrong. He identified with his people and took on their guilt. He would later return to Jerusalem and lead the effort to rebuild its walls. Through identifying with those who were destitute in Jerusalem, he was able to get the help needed.
There is also one that we call the Christ, Jesus who was baptized with a baptism of repentance. He didn’t need to do that. He did it to identify with his people. He was one of them. He was one of us. Through identifying with us he was able to save us.
Our society really must turn the corner on “identity politics.” We really must stop isolating ourselves through our specific identities. At one end there is the possibility of connection and being understood. At the other end is isolation and never being understood. Identify with “them” and watch your world change.
