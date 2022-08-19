Thursday the Storm Boys Soccer team traveled to Hopkinsville to take on the University Height Blazer but fell short 0-3. With the lose the Storm are off to a rocky start in the early season.
UHA grab an early 1-0 leaf and closed the game out in the second half to grab the 2-0 win. Central moves to 1-3 on the season and will travel to Muhlenberg County Tuesday to play the Mustangs.
